Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($192.86) to €188.00 ($191.84) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €182.00 ($185.71) to €162.00 ($165.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($209.18) to €180.00 ($183.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Koninklijke DSM Stock Performance

RDSMY stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

