Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LGRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legrand from €94.00 ($95.92) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Legrand Stock Down 4.9 %

LGRDY stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

