Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.14.
Roche Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. Roche has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $53.86.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
