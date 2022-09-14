Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Underperform

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 850 ($10.27) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,294.29.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Trading Down 15.5 %

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.