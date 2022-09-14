Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Drops By 33.2%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 387,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Tremor International stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Tremor International has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $561.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tremor International by 1.7% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tremor International by 18.3% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

