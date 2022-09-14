TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 765,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXMD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $77.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.86 per share, with a total value of $14,998,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,721,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,529,704.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 662,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at $1,309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Stories

