Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Drops By 50.0%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCYB opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68.

