TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TradeUP Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

TradeUP Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. TradeUP Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TradeUP Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPTD. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its stake in TradeUP Acquisition by 4.2% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 866,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 87,851 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TradeUP Acquisition

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

