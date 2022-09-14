Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Trading Up 30.4% Over Last Week

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13,658.42 and $687.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018774 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex.

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

