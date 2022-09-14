Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,800 shares, a growth of 410.2% from the August 15th total of 115,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 6,201.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

