Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 1,874.4% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vaccitech Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VACC opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.96 and a beta of -0.01. Vaccitech has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vaccitech will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaccitech news, insider Graham Griffiths sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,209 shares in the company, valued at $770,104.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 18,138 shares of company stock worth $111,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccitech stock. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Vaccitech makes up 0.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Johns Hopkins University owned 0.31% of Vaccitech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VACC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vaccitech from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vaccitech from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

