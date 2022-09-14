Short Interest in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Drops By 74.2%

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the August 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTA Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UTA Acquisition by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UTA Acquisition alerts:

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of UTA Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. UTA Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.