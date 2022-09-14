Motocoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 (MOTO)

Motocoin (MOTO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Motocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Motocoin has a market cap of $272,050.06 and $4.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Motocoin has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Motocoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00814636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00164946 BTC.

Motocoin Profile

Motocoin (MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org. The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Motocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Motocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Motocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Motocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.