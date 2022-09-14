Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 1,851.0% from the August 15th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,846,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Price Performance
NASDAQ USOI opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.
Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.