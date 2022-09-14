Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 1,851.0% from the August 15th total of 183,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,846,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Price Performance

NASDAQ USOI opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 67.5% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 661,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 266,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 22,544.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 87,021 shares during the last quarter.

