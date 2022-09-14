USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 235,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Truck

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 639.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 33.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 6.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in USA Truck in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

USA Truck Stock Performance

USA Truck Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

(Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.