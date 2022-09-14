Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Up 55.2% in August

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the August 15th total of 367,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from $5.20 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth $53,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Uranium Royalty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,291,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Uranium Royalty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Uranium Royalty by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 128,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 87,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.54 million, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 276.06 and a quick ratio of 121.52. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

