Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $160,065.39 and approximately $2.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.