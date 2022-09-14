Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 56.5% in August

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of USMC stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.178 dividend. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
