Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 56.5% in August

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMC stock opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.178 dividend. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.