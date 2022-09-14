Short Interest in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Expands By 50.2%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,007,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $223,778.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,196,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,007,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,344 shares of company stock valued at $539,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio
Usio Price Performance
Shares of USIO stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Usio has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $8.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.59.
About Usio
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Usio (USIO)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.