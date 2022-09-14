Short Interest in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Expands By 50.2%

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,007,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $223,778.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,196,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,950 shares of Usio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $71,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,007,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,344 shares of company stock valued at $539,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Usio by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Usio by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 212,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 44,058 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Usio has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $8.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $39.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

