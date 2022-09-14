Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,018,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,160,000 after buying an additional 357,256 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

