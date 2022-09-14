Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 3.0 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 70.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.