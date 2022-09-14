BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

LON:BERI opened at GBX 130.06 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.74 million and a P/E ratio of 310.71. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 85.40 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 151 ($1.82). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Robson purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £12,540 ($15,152.25).

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

See Also

