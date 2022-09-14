Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on December 1st

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ACV opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,338 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

