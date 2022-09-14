Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on December 1st

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
ACV opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
