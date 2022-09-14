Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 23rd

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance

NFJ stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFJ. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $123,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.