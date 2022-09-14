Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 23rd

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NFJ stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87.
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
