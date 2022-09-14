Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NCZ opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 550,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.