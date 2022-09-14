Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Down 3.5 %
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
