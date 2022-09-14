Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CBH opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

