Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on September 30th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

AIF stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26.

In other news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 2,553 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $31,427.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $31,427.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,287.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,026.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 7,882 shares of company stock worth $97,081 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

