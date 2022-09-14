Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARDC opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.