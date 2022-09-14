Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of ARDC opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.66.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
