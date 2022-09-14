PSC Insurance Group Limited (PSI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 on October 11th

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This is an increase from PSC Insurance Group’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

PSC Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at PSC Insurance Group

In related news, insider Antony (Tony) Robinson acquired 2,796,725 shares of PSC Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$9.39 ($6.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,250,060.85 ($18,356,685.91).

About PSC Insurance Group

PSC Insurance Group Limited provides diversified insurance services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates through four segments: Distribution, Specialty, United Kingdom, and Group. The company provides commercial and life insurance broking, as well as workers compensation consulting services.

