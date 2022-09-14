Grange Resources Limited (GRR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.
Grange Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.11.
About Grange Resources
