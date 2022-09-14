Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of THQ stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

