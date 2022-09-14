Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (MWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MWY stock opened at GBX 706 ($8.53) on Wednesday. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($8.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 874 ($10.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 724.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 742.62. The firm has a market cap of £464.59 million and a P/E ratio of 524.44.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

