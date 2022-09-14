Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (MWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of MWY stock opened at GBX 706 ($8.53) on Wednesday. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 675 ($8.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 874 ($10.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 724.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 742.62. The firm has a market cap of £464.59 million and a P/E ratio of 524.44.
About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust
