FOS Capital Limited (FOS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on October 23rd

FOS Capital Limited (ASX:FOS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Sunday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.
FOS Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45.
About FOS Capital
