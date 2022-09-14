Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AIO opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $648,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

