Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Park Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.0%.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.