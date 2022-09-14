ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. TheStreet upgraded ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

