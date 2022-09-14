Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE T opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.