T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Raised by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 2.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 100.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day moving average is $133.59.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

