KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was down 4.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 7,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 970,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Specifically, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,232 shares of company stock worth $432,489. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KNBE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.08 and a beta of 0.37.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KnowBe4

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 49,653 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

