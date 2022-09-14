7,900 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $162.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

