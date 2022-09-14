Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.
Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications
In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
