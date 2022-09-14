Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,545 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 76.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 32,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 155,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

