BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $339.53 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1,416,332.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 0.5% of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.29% of Diageo worth $339,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $175.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.22. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

