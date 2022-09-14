Cowa LLC Sells 8,961 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cowa LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after buying an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

