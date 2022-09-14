Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

