Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $313.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.19.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

