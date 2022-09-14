Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 18,728 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.