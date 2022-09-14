Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $305,000 Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGHY. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,443,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 338,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 31,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 27,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.