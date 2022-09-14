Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.97-$2.97 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $78.71 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

